Business

Kampala City Traders Association Pushes for Innovation Amidst Global Competition

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
Kampala City Traders Association Pushes for Innovation Amidst Global Competition

In the face of growing international competition, Thadeus Musoke, chairperson of the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), has announced plans for a strategic overhaul. The objective is to bolster the competitiveness of local traders in an ever-globalizing market. The proposed shift in strategy reflects a commitment to innovation and a more assertive approach to protect the interests of the association’s members.

A Proactive Stance in a Global Arena

Globalization presents both opportunities and challenges for local traders. The broadening marketplace allows access to new customers and markets, but it also invites competition from better-resourced and technologically advanced foreign entities. Musoke’s announcement underscores KACITA’s recognition of these challenges and their resolve to confront them head-on.

Exploring New Avenues and Technologies

KACITA’s proposed strategy involves exploring new markets and adopting advanced technologies. These measures are intended to help local traders stay ahead of their international competitors and assert their presence in the commercial landscape. In an era where technology dictates the pace of business, adopting cutting-edge solutions could be a game-changer for KACITA’s members.

Redefining Business Practices

The strategic shift also includes a redefinition of business practices. KACITA intends to foster an environment that encourages innovation and aggressiveness, two essential traits for survival in today’s competitive markets. This commitment to change is indicative of KACITA’s proactive stance in safeguarding the economic well-being of its members, and ensuring their businesses thrive amidst the challenges of international trade.

Additionally, Musoke has emphasized the potential benefits of recapitalizing the Uganda Railway to improve transportation within the city. He believes that investment in the railway system could significantly ease transportation problems, stimulate economic activities, and address issues caused by increased transport fare and road accidents. His statement serves as a wake-up call to the government to prioritize the railway system, especially with the imminent completion of the Kampala-Malaba railway upgrade.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

