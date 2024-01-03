en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Kalypso’s Rocky Voyage: From Ambitious Beginnings to Troubled Waters

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Kalypso’s Rocky Voyage: From Ambitious Beginnings to Troubled Waters

From the teeming ports of Asia to the bustling harbors of Italy, Kalypso – a freight forwarding service launched by Rif Line – charted ambitious waters since its inception in mid-2021. However, a series of challenges soon beset this fledgling venture, testing its resolve and resilience in the volatile seas of global trade.

Ill-fated Expansion and Unforeseen Challenges

Initially serving trade routes between Asia and Italy, Kalypso cast its nets wider, extending its operations to include a transatlantic service to New York by the end of 2022. Yet, the promising venture soon faced troubled waters. Due to weak demand and dwindling freight rates, Kalypso was compelled to discontinue its Europe to US East Coast service in early 2023.

Conflict-Induced Disruptions

Further adding to the company’s woes was the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. This geopolitical turmoil wreaked havoc on Kalypso’s Asia-Med service, particularly disrupting the route to the port of Ashdod in Israel. The tumultuous state of affairs in the region served as a grim reminder of the vulnerability of trade routes to geopolitical instability.

The Financial Abyss

The operational difficulties soon translated into financial troubles for Kalypso. Reports indicate that one of its ships has been detained in Taranto, Italy, owing to unpaid bunker bills. The precarious financial situation has also led to other creditors seeking repayment, pushing Kalypso to the brink. In a bid to navigate these troubled waters, a consultancy has been appointed to manage the process of negotiating resolutions with the various stakeholders involved.

As Kalypso sails into uncertain waters, its journey serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of global trade, where the calmest seas can swiftly turn tumultuous.

0
Business Europe Transportation
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AJet Set to Soar: Turkish Low-Cost Carrier Granted Air Operator Certificate

By Safak Costu

US CIOs Optimistic about 2024 IT Budgets; Focus on Cybersecurity & AI

By Saboor Bayat

Bitcoin's Future: Analyst Lyn Alden Projects $100K - $200K Valuation

By Salman Akhtar

SUGAR Cosmetics: A Sweet Success with Near INR 500 Crore Sales

By Dil Bar Irshad

U.S. Energy Boosts Storage Network with Acquisition of Two New Termina ...
@Business · 52 seconds
U.S. Energy Boosts Storage Network with Acquisition of Two New Termina ...
heart comment 0
Institutional Investors Show Confidence in Signify N.V. with 72% Share Ownership

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Institutional Investors Show Confidence in Signify N.V. with 72% Share Ownership
Carbonaires Partners with North Macedonia to Develop Voluntary Carbon Markets

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Carbonaires Partners with North Macedonia to Develop Voluntary Carbon Markets
Counterfeit Crisis: The Battle of an Original Creator

By BNN Correspondents

Counterfeit Crisis: The Battle of an Original Creator
EY’s 2024 Budget Proposals for Singapore: SME Support and Tax Incentives Reassessment

By Waqas Arain

EY's 2024 Budget Proposals for Singapore: SME Support and Tax Incentives Reassessment
Latest Headlines
World News
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
11 seconds
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
16 seconds
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
25 seconds
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
28 seconds
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
48 seconds
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
53 seconds
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
59 seconds
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
1 min
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
1 min
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
10 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
14 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
44 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app