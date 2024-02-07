Kalpataru Projects International Posts 32% Rise in Q4 Profit, Optimistic About Future Growth

Leading Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) firm, Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) has registered a remarkable year-on-year rise of over 32% in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, clocking Rs 144 crore as against Rs 109 crore in the corresponding period the previous year. This leap in profit has been primarily credited to a surge in total income, which saw a jump from Rs 4,006 crore to Rs 4,910 crore.

Unprecedented Growth and Future Projections

The company's board has given the green light for the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures, capped at Rs 300 crores. Reflecting its robust operational performance, KPIL has also announced the acquisition of new orders worth Rs 380 crores in the fourth quarter of FY24. The Year to Date order inflows for FY24 stand at a staggering Rs 18,065 crores. Furthermore, the company's order book has witnessed a year-on-year growth of 25%, culminating in a record high of Rs 51,753 crores as of December 31, 2023.

Effective Execution and Record Order Book: The Driving Factors

Manish Mohnot, the Managing Director & CEO, attributed the company's exceptional performance to effective project execution and a record order book. The company has secured large EPC projects across diverse sectors, thereby cementing its position as a significant player in the infrastructure development landscape in India and beyond. KPIL has expressed optimism about continuing its trajectory of profitable growth in the future and has outlined a strategic vision for 2025.

Global Presence and Expertise

With a global footprint spanning 30 countries and operations across 73 nations, KPIL is a prominent player in the EPC sector. The company boasts of expertise in a multitude of sectors, including Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, and Urban Infrastructure.