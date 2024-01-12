en English
Business

KALO Triumphs in Brown Thomas & Arnotts’ Pitch’23 Initiative

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:58 am EST
KALO Triumphs in Brown Thomas & Arnotts’ Pitch’23 Initiative

In a remarkable affirmation of homegrown innovation and sustainability, KALO, a Dublin-based vegan accessory brand, has emerged as the winner of the Brown Thomas & Arnotts’ Pitch’23 initiative. Designed with the noble objective of bolstering Irish start-ups, designers, and entrepreneurs, Pitch’23 serves as a launchpad for burgeoning talents in the business world.

A Triumph for Sustainability and Style

Co-founded by Kate O’Neill and Michael O’Malley, KALO has made waves in the Irish fashion accessories market with its unique vegan leather products. The brand’s signature material, apple leather, brings a fresh take on sustainable fashion, combining ecological consciousness with cutting-edge design. The brand’s ‘Everything Bag,’ lauded for its versatility and design, features two interchangeable straps, encapsulating KALO’s ethos of functional style.

A Winning Leap Forward

The Pitch’23 victory not only underscores KALO’s innovative approach but also presents the brand with a springboard for further growth. The win comes with a €10,000 business development fund and a prime retail space in Arnotts, one of Ireland’s most revered retailers. Such recognition and support from an iconic retailer like Arnotts serve as a testament to KALO’s potential and the strength of its product offerings.

Championing Innovation and Commitment

Vena Doyle, Head of Enterprise at Brown Thomas Arnotts, lauded KALO for its commitment to sustainability and innovation. She praised the brand’s strong sales performance and engagement throughout the Pitch’23 initiative. Highlighting KALO’s scalability and potential for growth, Doyle noted that these factors played a significant role in the brand’s selection as the winners of Pitch’23. As KALO looks forward to investing the prize money in production and increasing stock levels, the brand stands poised to make even greater strides in the world of sustainable fashion.

Business Fashion Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

