Business

Kairat Itemgenov Acquires Major Share in Globaltrans Invest Plc

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Kairat Itemgenov Acquires Major Share in Globaltrans Invest Plc

In a significant move, Kairat Itemgenov, a prominent Kazakh businessman, has become the major shareholder of Globaltrans Invest Plc. This strategic acquisition comes after purchasing the shares from the trio of the company’s principal shareholders: Nikita Mishin, Konstantin Nikolayev, and Sergei Maltsev.

Details of the Acquisition

Itemgenov’s investment company, AQNIET Capital LLP, acquired a substantial 26.19% of Globaltrans Investment PLC’s issued share capital. Additionally, agreements have been inked to buy further shares, positioning AQNIET’s ownership at a hefty 31.62%. The transaction was orchestrated by acquiring the entire issued share capital of the three principal shareholders.

Globaltrans: A Market Leader

Globaltrans is an eminent player in the freight rail transportation sector with expansive operations across the CIS countries. The company commands a significant fleet of approximately 66 thousand units. Its global depositary receipts (GDRs) have found a place on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange, underlining its global prominence.

Itemgenov’s Vision for Globaltrans

Itemgenov, who boasts of successfully developing businesses across various sectors over the past 25 years, has expressed unwavering confidence in Globaltrans’ prospects and strategy. He lauded the company’s strengths, including its operational model, market position, prospects, and corporate governance framework. Itemgenov also expressed support for the company’s ongoing process of redomiciling to the United Arab Emirates. His backing of Sergey Maltsev’s decision to seek re-election to the Board further underscores his faith in the executive team and his optimism for the company’s future growth.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

