Jupiter Wagons Soars with 79.80% Net Profit Increase in Q3 FY24

In a resounding demonstration of economic vitality, Jupiter Wagons, a leading Indian manufacturing entity, reported a significant surge in its financial performance in the third quarter of FY24. The company's net profit took a momentous leap by 79.80% to reach Rs 83.39 crore, marking a stark contrast to the Rs 46.38 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue and Profit Rise

This financial ascension is mirrored in a sharp 39.04% increment in the revenue from operations, which culminated at Rs 895.83 crore. Furthermore, the profit before tax expanded by 61.45%, touching the Rs 111.47 crore mark. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also witnessed a 54.66% year-over-year growth. The EBITDA margin improved from 12.5% to a healthier 13.9%.

Securing Major Contracts

These robust financial results are partly a product of securing a significant order from Indian Railways for 4,000 BOXNS wagons. The contracts from the Defense Ministry and orders from private customers also contributed significantly to the company's revenue. Notably, the company's braking systems division bagged a substantial order for axle-mounted disc brake systems.

Enhanced Revenue Visibility

Apart from the present financial uptick, the Order Backlog has witnessed a considerable increase, thereby enhancing the company's future revenue visibility. Jupiter Wagons also completed a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in December 2023, raising substantial funds for growth initiatives. This includes setting up a new foundry and backward integration through inorganic growth.

Future Endeavours

On the innovation front, the company is gearing up to launch Electric Light Commercial Vehicles (E-LCVs). It is also actively involved in multiple ventures related to braking systems and brake discs. With facilities at multiple locations across India, Jupiter Wagons is known for its manufacturing prowess in producing railway wagons, wagon components, and other metal fabrication products. The strategic growth and financial stability of the company have been validated through an improved credit rating for its long-term and short-term loans.