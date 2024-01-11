en English
en English
Business

Jumbo Offshore Bags Contract for Mooring Systems Installation of FPSO Errea Wittu

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
In a significant development, Jumbo Offshore Installation Contractors B.V., popularly known as Jumbo Offshore, has secured a contract from MODEC Guyana Inc. for the installation of mooring systems for the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel Errea Wittu, destined to operate offshore Guyana. The Errea Wittu, which translates to ‘abundance,’ is designed to store up to 2 million barrels of oil and is projected to churn out around 250,000 barrels of oil daily. In addition to this, it boasts capacities for gas treatment and water injection.

Greenlight for Full-Scale EPCI Process

Following a final investment decision on the Uaru project by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited and its partners, MODEC was authorized in May 2023 to commence with the full engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) process. The mooring system, comprising 19 mooring legs, will be supplied by SOFEC, Inc., a MODEC group company. This system plays a crucial role in securing the FPSO vessel and ensuring its smooth operation.

Jumbo’s Role in the Project

Jumbo Offshore plans to utilize its specialized Heavy Lift Construction Vessel Fairplayer for the transportation and installation of the mooring components. These components, including 19 suction anchors, chain sections, and polyester rope, will be installed in a manner that curtails the number of installation voyages. This strategic move not only optimizes the process but also reduces the potential environmental impact.

Commitment to Safe and Efficient Execution

On securing the contract, Igor Rijnberg and Brian Boutkan from Jumbo Offshore expressed their gratitude for the opportunity. They also committed to ensuring the safe and efficient execution of the project in close collaboration with MODEC. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in offshore oil production and sets a benchmark for future endeavors in this sphere.

Business Guyana
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

