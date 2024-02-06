Judge Dismisses Byron Allen's $100 Million Lawsuit Against McDonald's

In a recent turn of events, a lawsuit filed by media mogul Byron Allen's companies against McDonald's was dismissed by a California state judge. The lawsuit alleged that McDonald's had not lived up to its promises of amplifying advertising with Black-owned media. Allen's companies had sought a whopping $100 million in damages for this perceived breach of commitment.

McDonald's Emerges Unscathed

Despite the severity of the accusations leveled against the fast-food giant, McDonald's walked away unscathed. The judge, in his wisdom, dismissed the case and granted McDonald's a special motion to strike under California's anti-SLAPP law. This law, often invoked to prevent litigation intended to censor, intimidate, or silence critics, aims to protect freedom of speech. It effectively burdens the accuser with the cost of a legal defense until they abandon their criticism or opposition.

Anti-SLAPP Motion: A Legal Shield

In this particular case, Hueston Hennigan, McDonald's legal representation, successfully wielded the anti-SLAPP motion as a shield against Byron Allen's $100 million racial bias lawsuit. The lawsuit accused McDonald's of failing to fulfill its commitments to Black-owned media companies. However, the motion proved successful in dismissing the claim, leaving McDonald's free of the crushing weight of a $100 million lawsuit.

A Second Strike for Allen's Companies

This lawsuit isn't the first of its kind leveled against McDonald's by Allen's companies. It's the second time they've taken a legal swing at the fast-food titan and the second time their claims have been dismissed. The question that remains is whether this series of legal setbacks will deter Allen's companies from future litigation or if they'll continue on their quest for justice.