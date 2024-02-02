Jubilant Pharmova's Radiopharma Business Fuels 8% Revenue Increase

Pharmaceutical powerhouse Jubilant Pharmova has revealed an 8% surge in total revenue, hitting 16.77 billion rupees. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of ascending revenue for this Noida-based company. A significant portion of this growth is attributed to its radiopharma business, which now represents over 40% of the total revenue and has witnessed a 22.7% rise during the quarter. Jubilant Pharmova, a company specializing in the development and supply of radiopharmaceuticals, operates an extensive network of 46 radio-pharmacies across the United States.

Financial Performance

For the third quarter, Jubilant Pharmova reported a profit of 668 million rupees, a stark contrast to a loss in the same period a year earlier. This increase in profit parallels the company's 8% rise in total revenue during the quarter, reaching 16.77 billion rupees. The radiopharma business, a sector dedicated to developing radioactive medications for diagnosing or treating cancer, made up more than 40% of the total revenue, growing 22.7% during the quarter.

Key Drivers of Success

Analysts predict that the future revenue growth of Jubilant Pharmova will be primarily driven by its high-margin radiopharmaceuticals division. Jubilant Pharmova, formerly Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, is engaged in pharmaceuticals, contract research and development services, and proprietary novel drugs. They manufacture and supply Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Solid Dosage Formulations, Radiopharmaceuticals, and more through FDA-approved facilities in India, the USA, and Canada. The company has also made significant strides in expanding its business through various collaborations and acquisitions.

Market Reaction

Following the announcement of these robust financial results, shares of Jubilant Pharmova experienced an upswing of up to 7%, reaching a more than two-year high. This positive market response is a testament to the company's strong performance and growth trajectory.