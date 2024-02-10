JSW Group Invests $4.82 Billion in India's Electric Vehicle and Battery Manufacturing Sector

India's JSW Group, a prominent conglomerate, is poised to make significant strides in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing sector with a massive investment of 400 billion rupees ($4.82 billion) in the eastern state of Odisha.

The collaboration between the group and the state government, formalized through a memorandum of understanding, will establish an Integrated electric vehicles and EV Battery Manufacturing Project, positioning JSW Group as a formidable player in India's burgeoning EV market.

A Green Mobility Push

As part of its joint venture with China's SAIC Motor, JSW Group is focusing on green mobility and developing the electric vehicle ecosystem in India. The company's investment in Odisha reflects this commitment, with plans to manufacture commercial and passenger electric cars, auto components, and original equipment manufacturer plant for electric vehicles. In addition, a 50 GWH EV battery plant, lithium refinery, copper smelter, and related component manufacturing units will be established.

The government of India has set an ambitious target of achieving a 30% share of electric vehicle sales by 2023. With electric models accounting for approximately 2% of India's car sales last year, the country is pushing for a rapid transition to sustainable and electric transportation. JSW Group's phased projects in Odisha will position them to compete with both domestic and international players in the Indian EV market, which is currently dominated by Tata Motors.

Job Creation and Economic Growth

The JSW Group's investment in Odisha is expected to create over 11,000 jobs, contributing significantly to the state's economy. The company plans to invest ₹25,000 crore in the first phase, generating employment for more than 4,000 people, and ₹15,000 crore in the second phase, generating employment for more than 7,000 people. The state government of Odisha will support the initiative through a special package of incentives.

A Commitment to Sustainable Development

JSW Group's commitment to sustainable development is evident in its collaboration with the state government and its investment in the electric vehicle sector. As India moves towards a greener future, the group is at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging its expertise in various industries to drive growth and create opportunities for the people of Odisha.

The Integrated electric vehicles and EV Battery Manufacturing Project in Odisha is a testament to JSW Group's vision of a sustainable and prosperous India. By investing in the electric vehicle sector, the group is not only positioning itself as a leader in the industry but also contributing to India's transition to a low-carbon economy.

With the signing of the memorandum of understanding between JSW Group and the state government of Odisha, the stage is set for the creation of a world-class electric vehicle and battery manufacturing ecosystem in the state. As the project unfolds, it will create jobs, drive economic growth, and contribute to India's ambitious goal of achieving a 30% share of electric vehicle sales by 2023.