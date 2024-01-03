Journey Rings in the New Year with a 20% Off Sitewide Sale

In a bid to usher in the New Year with an appreciable gesture, Journey, the renowned technology products brand, has announced an attractive 20% off sitewide sale. This generous discount matches the level seen during the previous year’s holiday season, extending to a wide array of its products and accessories.

Democratizing Discounts

Unlike the additional 5% discount offered last year, which was exclusively available to select VIP members, this year’s promotion is accessible to all customers. From the appeal of the MagSafe charging desk mats to the convenience of the 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stands, the products span an impressive range. The sale also includes items equipped with the innovative Apple Find My technology and the latest 15W chargers compatible with the Apple Watch Fast Charging feature.

How to Avail the Discount?

Customers interested in leveraging this New Year sale can avail of the 20% discount by using the code START20 at checkout. The simplicity and straightforwardness of the process ensure a seamless shopping experience, adding to the joy of starting the year on a positive note.

Spotlight on New Products

The sale also features the new LOC8 Apple Find My MagSafe wallet, Passport holder, and wallet card tracker. These products, introduced towards the end of the previous year, showcase Journey’s commitment to integrating advanced technology into everyday accessories. Offering a blend of style and functionality, these items are set to become a popular choice among the brand’s patrons.

The 20% off sitewide New Year sale by Journey is a welcome opportunity for customers to upgrade their tech accessories, and perhaps, transform their everyday tech experience in the process. With a range of products on offer, there is something for everyone in this grand sale.