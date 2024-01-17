Jospong Leadership Conference 2024: A Focus on Innovation, Sustainability, and Empowerment

On January 15, 2024, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, inaugurated the 11th edition of the Jospong Leadership Conference at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoah Fetteh. The conference, themed 'Driving Business Excellence through Innovation, Sustainability, and Empowerment,' attracted leaders and staff from the Jospong Group, with additional participants joining online.

Commitment to ESG Issues and Innovation

Central to the conference was the exploration of the group's commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues. The necessity for sustainable business practices and financial modeling was emphasized, with innovation being spotlighted as a key driver in achieving the group's vision of becoming a leading business in Africa.

Capacity Building and Employee Empowerment

Dr. Agyepong underscored the importance of capacity building, noting the role of the Jospong Academy in designing innovative learning programs critical to the growth of the conglomerate. The emphasis on employee empowerment was also apparent throughout the conference.

A keynote speech by Mr. Baba Mahama, President of the Full Gospel Men's Fellowship International, provided further insights. He underscored the importance of defining missions to employees, recognizing them as the first customers whose satisfaction leads to overall excellence. The need to look inward for competition was also emphasized.