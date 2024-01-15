Jordan’s Real Estate Sector Stumbles Amid Regional Conflict

The real estate sector in Jordan, a pillar of the nation’s economy, experienced a 5 percent decline in 2023. This downturn was largely influenced by the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip and its subsequent impact on consumer behavior. Economic challenges and high-interest rates for loans have further exacerbated the situation.

Impact of Regional Conflict on Real Estate

According to salesmen from construction companies in Amman, the capital city of Jordan, the demand for real estate has seen noticeable fluctuations throughout the year. However, a significant decrease was observed since October. Usually, the winter season witnesses a lower demand for real estate compared to summer. Yet, professionals in the sector attribute the current decline not to seasonal variations but to the regional conflict’s unsettling influence.

During times of war or crisis, potential investors often adopt a wait-and-see approach, holding off on making investment decisions until the situation stabilizes. This trend is currently reflected in the Jordanian real estate market.

Official Figures Indicate a Slump

Official figures from the Land and Survey Department underline the extent of the downturn. They show a 6 percent drop in apartment sales, and a 4 percent fall in land sales compared to the preceding year. The total trading volume in the market in 2023 amounted to 6.961 billion Jordanian dinars (approximately 9.811 billion U.S. dollars).

The sector’s total revenues experienced a marginal decrease of 0.5 percent, totaling 257.7 million dinars (363 million U.S. dollars). Moreover, the value of the sector saw a significant 18 percent decrease in December alone.

The Outlook for Jordan’s Economy

The World Bank’s report provides a sobering outlook on the situation. It indicates that the ongoing Middle East conflict poses substantial risks to the region. Consequently, Jordan’s economy is projected to grow by a modest 2.6 percent in 2023, with a slight reduction to 2.5 percent in 2024. This forecast, aligned with the current decline in the real estate sector, paints a challenging picture for Jordan in the near future.

As the conflict continues and economic challenges persist, the real estate sector is likely to bear the brunt, with potential repercussions on Jordan’s overall economic health.