Jonathan Devaney Succeeds Richard Round as Chairman of Midlands IPF, Aims for Growth

Jonathan Devaney steps into the role of chairman for the Midlands region of the Investment Property Forum (IPF), taking over from Richard Round on March 1. Round, with a tenure of 18 months, passes the leadership baton but remains on the board. Devaney, a co-founder of Skylark Real Estate and a board member for two years, is set to focus on membership enhancement and maintaining the relevance of the IPF in the Midlands real estate investment community.

Leadership Transition and Vision

Devaney's appointment marks a significant leadership transition within the Midlands IPF. His predecessor, Richard Round, has contributed significantly to the organization, laying a strong foundation for further growth. With a background in commercial real estate investment and development, Devaney brings a fresh perspective and a commitment to expanding the IPF's influence. His goals include not only increasing the membership but also ensuring the forum remains a pivotal platform for professionals in the Midlands' real estate investment sector.

Strengthening Community and Networking

Since its inception in March 2000, the Midlands branch of the IPF has seen remarkable growth, evolving from a modest group of 25 members to a vibrant community of over 200. Under Devaney's leadership, the focus will be on enhancing this growth trajectory, emphasizing the importance of networking events, annual gatherings, and a rich seminar programme. These initiatives are designed to foster a supportive environment for professionals to share insights, trends, and opportunities within the real estate investment landscape.

Future Outlook and Challenges

Devaney acknowledges the challenges ahead but remains optimistic about the future of the IPF Midlands. His dedication to following in the footsteps of a "dedicated and hugely popular chairman" like Round is clear. As the IPF Midlands continues to evolve, Devaney's leadership will be crucial in navigating the complexities of the real estate investment sector, ensuring the organization not only retains its current members but also attracts new ones, thereby reinforcing its position as a cornerstone of the Midlands property community.

As Jonathan Devaney embarks on this new chapter, his vision for the Midlands IPF reflects a commitment to continuity and innovation. The organization's journey, from a modest beginning to a pivotal role in the Midlands real estate investment community, is set to continue under his stewardship. With a focus on building upon the legacy of his predecessors and steering the forum towards new horizons, Devaney's tenure as chairman promises an era of growth, engagement, and strengthened networks, ensuring the IPF remains at the forefront of the industry.