John Lewis Partnership May Cut Up to 11,000 Jobs in Bid to Return to Profitability

The John Lewis Partnership, the parent company of John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets, is reportedly contemplating a significant reduction in its workforce. The anticipated cut might see up to 11,000 jobs eliminated over the next five years, impacting at least 10% of its staff across various departments, including its head office, supermarkets, and department stores.

Plan to Return to Profitability

In an effort to return to profitability, the company is considering investing heavily in customer services, technology, store improvements, and efficiency. Despite the recent improvement in the company's performance, to sustain this upward trend, workforce reduction has been deemed necessary. This decision follows the company's announcement last year about potential layoffs and bonus cancellations due to a significant annual loss and a decrease in customer spending.

Impact of Inflationary Pressures

Sharon White, the chair of the John Lewis Partnership, has also indicated that the turnaround plan would require more resources and time than initially anticipated. The primary cause of this revision is the inflationary pressures that are adding to the company's operational costs. To counter this, the company aims to reduce the high cost of redundancy pay by slashing it in half, offering one week of pay per year of service instead of two.

Concern Among Staff Members

With the potential job cuts, there is an increasing concern among staff members, some of whom are calling for an emergency meeting of the group's partnership council to address the issue. Despite these concerns, the company has stated that the number of roles will be gradually reduced over the years without any immediate replacement, indicating that the planned workforce reduction is a part of a longer-term strategy to improve performance and financial stability in the face of tough competition and financial challenges.