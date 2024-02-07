Joe Barth Steps Up as New Chief Logistics Officer at Cart.com

Cart.com, a frontrunner in offering unified commerce and logistics solutions, has announced the appointment of Joe Barth as its new Chief Logistics Officer. Barth, renowned for his exemplary leadership and strategic acumen, formerly held the role of Senior Vice President of Fulfillment at Cart.com. His significant contribution to the company's growth trajectory has been remarkable, particularly in the expansion of the company's fulfillment network.

Transformative Leadership

Throughout his tenure at Cart.com, Barth has been instrumental in driving operational excellence and growth across the network of omnichannel fulfillment centers. Under Barth's stewardship, the number of facilities burgeoned from 10 to 14, while the total square footage impressively doubled from 4 million to 8.5 million nationwide. This expansion attests to Barth's visionary leadership and his ability to galvanize resources for impressive growth.

Brand Onboarding Success

Apart from expanding the physical infrastructure, Barth played a pivotal role in the successful onboarding of prominent brands like TOMS and Pacsun, thereby accelerating Cart.com's expansion among mid-market and enterprise brands. His efforts have significantly elevated Cart.com's standing in the logistics industry and have contributed to establishing it as a trusted partner for brands seeking comprehensive logistics solutions.

Future Endeavors

As the newly appointed Chief Logistics Officer, Barth aims to enhance the fulfillment experience by concentrating on both the company's workforce and clientele. His vision is to foster an environment of growth and progress, thereby ensuring the company's continued ascendance in the logistics sector. Omair Tariq, the Founder and CEO of Cart.com, voiced his confidence in Barth's abilities, expressing anticipation for further advancements in the company's logistics operations. Cart.com's infrastructure supports a broad range of services for multichannel merchants, managing over $8 billion in gross merchandise value through its network of omnichannel facilities. Recognized for its comprehensive logistics solutions and enterprise-grade software, Cart.com continues to unify commerce operations, promoting growth for middle-market and enterprise companies.