Jobstreet Launches Inaugural SEEK People & Purpose Awards Celebrating HR Excellence in Malaysia

Online employment giant Jobstreet by SEEK is set to revolutionize the human resources landscape in Malaysia with its first SEEK People & Purpose Awards on May 9. This pioneering event is dedicated to recognizing passionate and purpose-driven excellence within organizations, aiming to make a significant impact on employees, communities, and society at large. Vic Sithasanan, Jobstreet Malaysia managing director, highlights the awards' dual recognition system, which includes public voting and submission categories, ensuring a comprehensive acknowledgment of HR excellence.

Driving Innovation in HR Recognition

The SEEK People & Purpose Awards stand out due to their innovative approach to recognizing HR excellence. By combining public voting and expert evaluations, the awards ensure a holistic view of organizational achievements in human resources. Public voting spans 14 sectors, allowing a broad spectrum of industries to showcase their Employee Value Proposition (EVP) and appeal to potential talent. Meanwhile, the submission categories cover diverse aspects of HR, including employee development, sustainable practices, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and leadership excellence. This wide range of categories guarantees that organizations excelling in various HR domains receive the recognition they deserve.

Jobstreet's Pioneering Role in Southeast Asia's Employment Sector

Since its inception in 1997, Jobstreet has grown to become Southeast Asia's largest online employment portal. Its acquisition by SEEK Limited in 2014 has further enhanced its capabilities through shared knowledge and extensive market research. Jobstreet's local initiatives, such as career fairs and free certifications, demonstrate its commitment to enriching the job market. The mobile app's Career Hub offers valuable resources for upskilling, connecting with industry leaders, and CV and interview preparation, emphasizing Jobstreet's role in fostering a competitive and informed job market.

An Esteemed Panel of Judges

The awards feature an esteemed panel of 10 judges, including leaders from diverse industries such as manufacturing, banking, and healthcare, bringing a wealth of experience to the evaluation process. This panel's diverse background ensures a well-rounded assessment of the submissions, promising a fair and insightful recognition of HR excellence across Malaysia. As the HR community anticipates the inaugural SEEK People & Purpose Awards, the event promises to set new benchmarks for HR practices, encouraging organizations to strive for continuous improvement and innovation in their human resources efforts.