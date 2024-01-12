Joann Faces Bankruptcy: A Stark Reminder of Retail Sector’s Struggles

In a turn of events that defies conventional wisdom, Joann, a retailer catering to the needs of sewing enthusiasts and hobbyists, stands on the brink of bankruptcy. This is despite the expectation that the COVID-19 pandemic would offer a boost to their sales. The financial distress is attributed to a perfect storm of declining sales, heavy debt, and a shift in consumer behavior.

Joann’s Unexpected Downturn

Joann, originally poised as a potential winner during the pandemic, now grapples with an impending financial crisis. The company’s troubles are deep-seated, with late bill payments and a significant $1 billion debt load contributing to a perilous financial outlook. Furthermore, its sales have taken a hit, leading to a high risk of bankruptcy, as evidenced by Creditsafe’s risk algorithm.

The Underlying Factors

While the pandemic was anticipated to inflate Joann’s sales, the reality proved contrary. The shift to online shopping, a possible change in consumer hobbies, and an aging customer base have all played a part in the company’s decline. Notably, despite efforts by Joann’s interim leaders to project a positive outlook, the company’s net sales declined by 4.1% and its risk score was downgraded to a high risk of bankruptcy (D) in July 2023.

Wider Impact on the Retail Sector

Joann’s situation sheds light on the broader challenges facing the retail sector. Prominent brands such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, and Tuesday Morning have faced financial distress due to the impact of the pandemic. While some, like Party City and David’s Bridal, narrowly avoided bankruptcy, others were not so fortunate. The common thread? A reduction in foot traffic, coupled with shifting consumer behaviors, that has dealt a crushing blow to traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

According to Ragini Bhalla, Head of Brand at Creditsafe, Joann’s late payments, declining sales, and burgeoning debt load spell an increased likelihood of bankruptcy. As the retail sector struggles to adapt to a post-pandemic landscape, Joann’s predicament serves as a stark reminder that even seemingly secure businesses can buckle under extraordinary circumstances.