en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Joann Faces Bankruptcy: A Stark Reminder of Retail Sector’s Struggles

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST
Joann Faces Bankruptcy: A Stark Reminder of Retail Sector’s Struggles

In a turn of events that defies conventional wisdom, Joann, a retailer catering to the needs of sewing enthusiasts and hobbyists, stands on the brink of bankruptcy. This is despite the expectation that the COVID-19 pandemic would offer a boost to their sales. The financial distress is attributed to a perfect storm of declining sales, heavy debt, and a shift in consumer behavior.

Joann’s Unexpected Downturn

Joann, originally poised as a potential winner during the pandemic, now grapples with an impending financial crisis. The company’s troubles are deep-seated, with late bill payments and a significant $1 billion debt load contributing to a perilous financial outlook. Furthermore, its sales have taken a hit, leading to a high risk of bankruptcy, as evidenced by Creditsafe’s risk algorithm.

The Underlying Factors

While the pandemic was anticipated to inflate Joann’s sales, the reality proved contrary. The shift to online shopping, a possible change in consumer hobbies, and an aging customer base have all played a part in the company’s decline. Notably, despite efforts by Joann’s interim leaders to project a positive outlook, the company’s net sales declined by 4.1% and its risk score was downgraded to a high risk of bankruptcy (D) in July 2023.

Wider Impact on the Retail Sector

Joann’s situation sheds light on the broader challenges facing the retail sector. Prominent brands such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, and Tuesday Morning have faced financial distress due to the impact of the pandemic. While some, like Party City and David’s Bridal, narrowly avoided bankruptcy, others were not so fortunate. The common thread? A reduction in foot traffic, coupled with shifting consumer behaviors, that has dealt a crushing blow to traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

According to Ragini Bhalla, Head of Brand at Creditsafe, Joann’s late payments, declining sales, and burgeoning debt load spell an increased likelihood of bankruptcy. As the retail sector struggles to adapt to a post-pandemic landscape, Joann’s predicament serves as a stark reminder that even seemingly secure businesses can buckle under extraordinary circumstances.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
32 seconds ago
Rheinmetall Scores Milestone with Heat Pump Integration into Hydrogen-Powered Truck
Renowned technology company, Rheinmetall, has achieved a significant breakthrough with the successful integration of its pioneering plug-and-play heat pump solution into a hydrogen-powered truck. This development marks a key transition in the application of this system from its widespread use in battery-powered commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and boats, to its first-ever installation in a fuel
Rheinmetall Scores Milestone with Heat Pump Integration into Hydrogen-Powered Truck
First Watch Expands its Footprint in South Carolina with a New Establishment in Columbia
6 mins ago
First Watch Expands its Footprint in South Carolina with a New Establishment in Columbia
Eugenio Araullo: A Luminary in Energy Efficiency Honored with Prestigious EEE Award
8 mins ago
Eugenio Araullo: A Luminary in Energy Efficiency Honored with Prestigious EEE Award
Unapproved Coin Redesign Leads to Major Financial Loss for French Mint
46 seconds ago
Unapproved Coin Redesign Leads to Major Financial Loss for French Mint
Groupon Anticipates Strong 4Q23 Results and Maintains 2024 Outlook
3 mins ago
Groupon Anticipates Strong 4Q23 Results and Maintains 2024 Outlook
Utopia Music Witnesses Executive Overhaul Amidst Growth Plans
3 mins ago
Utopia Music Witnesses Executive Overhaul Amidst Growth Plans
Latest Headlines
World News
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations
1 min
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations
Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators
2 mins
Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
2 mins
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
3 mins
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
4 mins
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
4 mins
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
5 mins
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
5 mins
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
6 mins
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app