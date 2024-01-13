en English
Business

Jersey’s Sauna Society Faced with Setback as Planning Application Denied

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:28 am EST
Jersey's Sauna Society Faced with Setback as Planning Application Denied

In a recent development in Jersey, the mobile Sauna Society, owned by Cole McLean, hit an obstacle as its planning application for relocation was denied. The decision to reject the proposal was based on several reasons, casting uncertainty on the future of the business.

Denied Relocation

The proposal was to shift the sauna from its existent location on the breakwater at St Catherine’s further south, in the vicinity of the Canoe Club building. The planning department, however, refused the application, citing five main reasons behind the decision.

Reasons for Refusal

The key reasons included the failure to demonstrate the protection or enhancement of the area, the potential for increased traffic, and the absence of evidence indicating how the business would contribute to the local economy. Furthermore, the application was found to contain inaccurate drawings and incomplete information, which played a role in the refusal.

Responses from Various Departments

Interestingly, despite the refusal, Jersey Fire and Rescue, Environmental Land Control, and the Natural Environment Team did not object to the plans. The Ports of Jersey also confirmed the sauna did not interfere with any essential equipment. However, Environmental Health requested additional details about the sauna’s wood-burning stove and its operating hours.

Public Concerns

Public comments on the application expressed worries about the sauna’s appearance and the safety of small boats navigating in the nearby area. These concerns reveal a variety of perspectives on the potential relocation of the Sauna Society.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

