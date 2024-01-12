en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Jersey’s Postal Service Set for Major Overhaul Amid Changing Demands

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:42 pm EST
Jersey’s Postal Service Set for Major Overhaul Amid Changing Demands

In response to shifting demands and evolving dynamics, Jersey’s postal service is set for a substantial overhaul. The local industry regulator, the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA), has proposed that Jersey Post may need to reassess its traditional model of daily post deliveries and collections. This comes after a significant decline in letter sending and an unprecedented surge in parcel deliveries, reshaping the postal landscape.

Discontinuing Formal Delivery Targets

As a part of this review, the JCRA has made the decision to discontinue formal targets for postal delivery times between the UK and Jersey, starting March. This follows the controversial cessation of Jersey’s mail plane last August, a move that led to considerable delays in delivery times, described as a ‘disaster’ by local businesses.

Generational Divide in Postal Usage

The report brings to light a noticeable generational divide in postal usage. Older residents continue to rely on traditional letter sending and receiving, while the younger generation emerges as more parcel-oriented. This shift is reflective of broader global trends in the use of postal services.

Adapting to Financial Pressures and Changing Demands

Despite facing financial pressures and the urgent need for service adaptation to maintain sustainability, the JCRA recognizes the enduring importance of postal services in Jersey. Jersey Post has already carried out a significant review, leading to staffing adjustments and route restructuring. These changes mainly impact the letter delivery side of operations, reflecting its decline. Concurrently, the parcel delivery side of the business is witnessing growth.

In a bid to enhance transparency and accountability, Jersey Post intends to establish a User Council. This move will effectively enable residents to have a say in the service operations and potentially influence changes at a functional level. The JCRA has also called for crucial updates to Jersey’s Postal Services Law, which has been in operation since 2004. The proposed changes aim to align the law with international standards and address the ever-evolving needs of the postal sector.

These changes are part of a broader requirement for legal framework updates, underscoring the need for government action to ensure the continued efficiency and relevance of Jersey’s postal services in a rapidly changing world.

0
Business Europe
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
Ghana's Official Creditors Reach Consensus on Debt Restructuring
In a pivotal move towards resolving Ghana’s debt crisis, the nation’s official creditors have agreed upon restructuring debts extended until December 2022. This development marks a key milestone in Ghana’s quest for financial stability. Unlocking International Monetary Fund Aid The debt restructuring consensus was a prerequisite for Ghana’s continued efforts to secure financial aid. Crucially,
Ghana's Official Creditors Reach Consensus on Debt Restructuring
Layoffs Sweep Across Amazon, Google, Citigroup: Navigating the 2024 Job Market
5 mins ago
Layoffs Sweep Across Amazon, Google, Citigroup: Navigating the 2024 Job Market
Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba Light Up Gucci Show Amidst Internal Unrest
7 mins ago
Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba Light Up Gucci Show Amidst Internal Unrest
JW Marriott Dallas Arts District On Sale: Potential Value of $190 Million
35 seconds ago
JW Marriott Dallas Arts District On Sale: Potential Value of $190 Million
ESPN Apologizes for Wrongful Distribution of Emmy Awards
4 mins ago
ESPN Apologizes for Wrongful Distribution of Emmy Awards
IRS Reminds Taxpayers of January 16 Deadline for Quarterly Payments
5 mins ago
IRS Reminds Taxpayers of January 16 Deadline for Quarterly Payments
Latest Headlines
World News
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
32 seconds
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
1 min
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
1 min
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
2 mins
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
3 mins
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
Public Outcry in Poland Against Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies
3 mins
Public Outcry in Poland Against Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies
Jerod Mayo: A New Era Begins for the New England Patriots
3 mins
Jerod Mayo: A New Era Begins for the New England Patriots
Tim Spector's Bold New Vision: Microbiome Health and the Future of Nutrition
4 mins
Tim Spector's Bold New Vision: Microbiome Health and the Future of Nutrition
Urgent Calls for Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch at Rozelle Parklands
5 mins
Urgent Calls for Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch at Rozelle Parklands
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
18 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app