Business

Jersey Sauna Business Hits a Roadblock as Planning Application is Refused

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
It was a chilly reception for Cole McLean, the proprietor of a unique mobile sauna business in Jersey, when his planning application was met with refusal. The application, which sought approval for the sauna’s current location by the Canoe Club at St Catherine’s, was rejected by the planning department on a quintet of grounds, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the future of McLean’s venture.

Reasons for Refusal

The planning department’s refusal was rooted in multiple concerns. Primarily, the application was deemed insufficient in proving any environmental protection or improvements associated with the business. Further, it fell short in providing evidence to counter the potential rise in traffic, and failed to illustrate how McLean’s enterprise would bolster the local economy. The application was also riddled with inaccuracies in its drawings and had missing information, further denting its chances of approval.

Reactions from Various Departments and the Public

Despite the planning department’s refusal, Jersey Fire and Rescue, Environmental Land Control, and the Natural Environment Team found no fault with the sauna’s plans. The Ports of Jersey also chimed in, noting that the sauna did not interfere with any life-saving equipment. However, the Environmental Health department remained on the fence, requesting further details on the sauna’s wood-burning stove and operating hours.

Public response to McLean’s application was a mixed bag. Some comments echoed the planning department’s concerns, questioning the sauna’s aesthetic impact on the scenic locale and potential safety issues for small boats in the vicinity.

Looking Ahead

With the refusal of his planning application, McLean now faces a conundrum – find a new location for his sauna business or undertake the potentially costly task of submitting a revised application. His entrepreneurial spirit and the unique appeal of his mobile sauna, however, are set to meet this challenge head-on. As the steam clears, the next chapter in Jersey’s sauna saga is yet to unfold.

Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
