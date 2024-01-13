Jersey Sauna Business Faces Uncertainty as Planning Application Gets Denied

In a recent development, Cole McLean, a local entrepreneur in Jersey who owns a mobile sauna business, is grappling with the necessity of finding a new location for his venture. This comes as a result of the refusal of his planning application, which was slated for a spot by the Canoe Club at St Catherine’s. The decision by the planning department to deny his application was underpinned by five key reasons.

Reasons Behind the Application Refusal

The department’s refusal gravitated around the applicant’s failure to substantiate the benefits his business would bring to the locality. Specifically, it was noted that the application did not convincingly demonstrate how McLean’s business would protect or enhance the areas in question. Also, it failed to provide assurance that the establishment of the sauna will not lead to increased traffic.

Additionally, the inability of the application to illustrate how the mobile sauna business would bolster and contribute to the local economy was another reason cited for its rejection. Moreover, the application was criticized for containing inaccurate drawings and incomplete information, further contributing to its dismissal.

No Objections from Other Departments

Interestingly, despite the refusal, several departments within the local government did not object to the plans. These included Jersey Fire and Rescue, Environmental Land Control, and the Natural Environment Team. Furthermore, the Ports of Jersey affirmed that the sauna structure would not interfere with any vital life-saving equipment on site.

However, the Environmental Health department expressed the need for more information concerning the sauna’s wood-burning stove and its operating hours. Public comments on the application were also a mixed bag. Concerns ranged from the visual impact of the business to safety issues for operators of small crafts in the vicinity.

Next Steps for the Mobile Sauna Business

As the dust settles on the refusal, McLean faces a conundrum. He can choose to resubmit his proposal, with the understanding that this could potentially cost him thousands. Alternatively, he could opt for relocation, which would require a new round of planning and approvals. However, the story of McLean’s mobile sauna business in Jersey is not yet over, and its future developments will be keenly watched by both supporters and detractors.