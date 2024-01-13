en English
Business

Jersey Grapples with 7% Unemployment Surge; Back to Work Programme Cushions Impact

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:29 pm EST
Jersey Grapples with 7% Unemployment Surge; Back to Work Programme Cushions Impact

Jersey is grappling with a 7% surge in unemployment over the past year, a figure translating to 720 individuals actively seeking work as 2023 drew to a close. This statistic, unsettling as it may be, marks an increase of 50 job seekers compared to the same period in 2022. Yet, every cloud has a silver lining, and in this case, it’s the dip in the number of individuals classified as long-term unemployed, which saw a reduction of approximately 20 from the preceding year.

Back to Work Programme: A Beacon of Hope

The States of Jersey attribute the soft landing in unemployment figures, relative to past years, to their Back to Work programme. This initiative forms a bulwark for businesses and employers, facilitating the creation of work placements and accentuating the significance of practical and classroom training for those on the hunt for jobs.

A Ray of Retail Resilience Amid Economic Uncertainty

Deputy Malcolm Ferey, the Assistant Social Security Minister, voiced a measure of optimism about the relatively low numbers of those actively seeking employment. He spotlighted the retail sector’s robust performance during the Christmas period as a beacon of economic resilience. Ferey further urged employers to partner with the Back to Work programme, advocating for the registration of vacancies and provision of work and placement opportunities.

Pay Offer for Jersey Teachers

In another development, Jersey teachers are set to receive the government’s latest pay offer. Consequently, they will be barred from participating in industrial action over pay until 2027, unless they opt to exercise their right to opt out.

Business
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

