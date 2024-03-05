Jennifer McCollum Takes Helm as Catalyst's New CEO, Championing Gender Equity in Global Workplaces

Jennifer McCollum, renowned for her dedication to advancing women's leadership and gender equity, has been appointed as the new President & CEO of Catalyst, a global nonprofit organization. This strategic move is set to invigorate Catalyst's mission of fostering workplace inclusion and equity on a global scale. McCollum's appointment is a testament to her extensive experience and commitment to challenging the status quo for women in professional settings.

Proven Leadership in Gender Equity

Before joining Catalyst, McCollum showcased her leadership at Linkage, Inc., a SHRM company focused on advancing women, and held significant roles at Corporate Executive Board (now Gartner) and Korn Ferry. Her work has been pivotal in developing innovative solutions for leadership selection, development, and placement, emphasizing the importance of inclusive leadership. McCollum's accomplishments as a speaker, consultant, coach, and author, particularly her best-selling book In Her Own Voice: A Woman's Rise to CEO, highlight her influential voice in the dialogue on gender equity.

A New Chapter for Catalyst

McCollum steps into the role previously held by Lorraine Hariton, marking a new chapter in Catalyst's 62-year legacy. Her vision for Catalyst revolves around building on the organization's strong foundation, leveraging her expertise to further Catalyst's impact on global workplaces. The support from influential CEOs and leading companies underscores Catalyst's role as a pivotal force in the movement towards gender-balanced leadership and inclusive workplace cultures.

Implications for Global Workplace Inclusion

McCollum's leadership comes at a critical time when the push for gender equity and inclusion in the workplace is more pronounced than ever. Her track record and strategic vision suggest a promising direction for Catalyst, with potential to catalyze significant advancements in workplace practices. As organizations worldwide strive to navigate the challenges of creating inclusive environments, Catalyst's initiatives under McCollum's guidance are poised to offer actionable solutions and thought leadership, driving progress for women and, by extension, for everyone.

With McCollum at the helm, Catalyst is set to amplify its mission, fostering environments where women's leadership is not only recognized but celebrated. Her journey from challenging workplace norms to leading a global organization dedicated to gender equity is a powerful narrative of progress, embodiment of Catalyst's ethos, and a beacon for future endeavors in creating inclusive workplaces globally.