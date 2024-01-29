Jeff Bezos Revisits Amazon's Humble Beginnings With Iconic Door Desk

In an intimate glimpse of Amazon's roots, Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of the e-commerce titan's founder Jeff Bezos, recently shared an Instagram photo of Bezos perched at a modest door desk. The image was more than a casual snapshot—it was a powerful reminder of Amazon's early days marked by frugality and innovative solutions, symbolized by the humble door desk.

The Door Desk: A Symbol of Amazon's Frugality

Constructed in 1995, a year after Bezos founded Amazon, this door-turned-desk was not born out of aesthetic choices but rather, out of necessity. The young startup needed desks, but traditional ones were costly. Bezos, in a display of practicality and resourcefulness, purchased a door from a nearby Home Depot and affixed legs to it. The result was a sturdy, cost-effective work surface that would become a lasting symbol of Amazon's culture of frugality.

Preserving Amazon's 'Day 1' Mindset

The door desk is more than just a piece of furniture; it serves as a tangible reminder of Amazon's 'Day 1' mindset. This concept, coined by Bezos, emphasizes the importance of maintaining the agility, customer focus, and innovative spirit of a startup, even as a company grows. Today, thousands of Amazon employees worldwide operate from modern interpretations of the classic door desk, reflecting the company's enduring commitment to customer-centric conservatism over unnecessary expenditure.

From Door Desks to Yacht Decks

Despite stepping down as Amazon's CEO in 2021, Bezos continues to embody the values his door desk represents. Whether he is working from the original door desk or sailing on his $500 million yacht, Bezos's commitment to innovation and simplicity remain evident. His personal endeavors, however, are grander in scale, illustrating the immense growth from his door desk days to commandeering one of the world's most expensive yachts in the summer of 2023.