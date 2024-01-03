Jean-Christophe Jourde Steps in as CEO of Swedish Beauty Brand L:A Bruket

Jean-Christophe Jourde, a veteran in the beauty industry with a formidable background in Estee Lauder, has taken the helm as the new CEO of L:A Bruket, a Swedish beauty brand known for its natural and organic skincare products. Jourde replaces Stanislas Le Bert, who had been at the helm since 2019.

From Estee Lauder to L:A Bruket

Bringing a wealth of experience from his tenure at Estee Lauder, Jourde served in several leadership roles, including managing director for Germany, president for France, North Africa, and the Oceania region. His most recent position was managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for the Clinique brand. In addition, Jourde was responsible for overseeing Estee Lauder’s eco-responsibility and corporate citizenship activities.

Building on a Legacy

Founded in 2008 by Monica Kylén and Mats Johansson, L:A Bruket has been majority-owned by Experienced Capital Partners since 2019. The brand, recognized for its commitment to natural and organic skincare, has been growing at a rapid pace. It has established a retail presence in France, with two boutiques in Paris and a corner at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann, as well as stores in Sweden, Germany, and about ten locations in Asia, including South Korea.

On the Fast Track

While L:A Bruket does not disclose its sales figures, it is cited as one of the fast-growing brands within Experienced Capital Partners’ portfolio, which includes other beauty and fashion brands. With the appointment of Jourde, the brand is expected to continue its upward trajectory, leveraging his expertise and industry insights.