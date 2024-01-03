en English
Business

Jean-Christophe Jourde Steps in as CEO of Swedish Beauty Brand L:A Bruket

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
Jean-Christophe Jourde Steps in as CEO of Swedish Beauty Brand L:A Bruket

Jean-Christophe Jourde, a veteran in the beauty industry with a formidable background in Estee Lauder, has taken the helm as the new CEO of L:A Bruket, a Swedish beauty brand known for its natural and organic skincare products. Jourde replaces Stanislas Le Bert, who had been at the helm since 2019.

From Estee Lauder to L:A Bruket

Bringing a wealth of experience from his tenure at Estee Lauder, Jourde served in several leadership roles, including managing director for Germany, president for France, North Africa, and the Oceania region. His most recent position was managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for the Clinique brand. In addition, Jourde was responsible for overseeing Estee Lauder’s eco-responsibility and corporate citizenship activities.

Building on a Legacy

Founded in 2008 by Monica Kylén and Mats Johansson, L:A Bruket has been majority-owned by Experienced Capital Partners since 2019. The brand, recognized for its commitment to natural and organic skincare, has been growing at a rapid pace. It has established a retail presence in France, with two boutiques in Paris and a corner at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann, as well as stores in Sweden, Germany, and about ten locations in Asia, including South Korea.

On the Fast Track

While L:A Bruket does not disclose its sales figures, it is cited as one of the fast-growing brands within Experienced Capital Partners’ portfolio, which includes other beauty and fashion brands. With the appointment of Jourde, the brand is expected to continue its upward trajectory, leveraging his expertise and industry insights.

Business Europe Sweden
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

