Business

JD Group Boosts Customer Engagement with Sinch’s CPaaS via Consnet Partnership

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:13 am EST


In a significant move aimed at enhancing customer experience, JD Group, a leading retail and consumer finance business housing various brands, has partnered with Consnet, a customer engagement and commerce implementation partner. The alliance saw the implementation of Sinch’s communications platform as a service (CPaaS) integrated with SAP Service Cloud. The result is a multi-channel customer engagement solution with an in-depth contextual understanding of the customer journey.

Revamping Legacy Systems

The newly implemented solution replaces JD Group’s legacy CRM and contact center solutions, which were previously limited to voice and email, and lacked integration. The Sinch solution offers a superior, unified customer experience across various channels, thereby empowering agents with a comprehensive view of customer interactions. This includes vital information such as credit details, sales orders, and a detailed communication history.

Features of the New System

The implementation included Sinch’s multi-channel cloud contact center solution, Contact Pro, and a Chatlayer bot for webchat and WhatsApp. Moreover, the Sinch SMS REST API was integrated into the system, facilitating personalized communication between agents and customers. This feature keeps customers informed about orders and deliveries in real-time, enhancing overall customer service.

Seamless Integration and Enhanced Efficiency

The partnership between Sinch and Consnet, an SAP Implementation Partner, enables the seamless integration of Sinch CPaaS with existing technology stacks. This integration simplifies business processes and significantly enhances operational efficiency. With this move, JD Group has revolutionized its day-to-day operations management, ultimately supporting improved customer satisfaction and loyalty.




Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

