JBS Group Expands Fabrication Services, Penetrates Global Markets Amidst Diverse Industry Demand

At the forefront of multi-disciplined engineering advancements, JBS Group is witnessing substantial growth in its fabrication service area, leveraging opportunities across a broad spectrum of industries, including renewables, and aerospace. The firm, known for its comprehensive capabilities in structural and pipework fabrication, is enhancing its global footprint, driven by a strategic push in its fabrication division, underpinned by innovative technology and extensive international experience.

Strategic Growth and Service Expansion

JBS Group's significant expansion in fabrication services is a testament to the company's dynamic growth strategy and commitment to delivering superior value to its clients. According to Jo McIntosh, JBS Group's sales and marketing director, the company's success in fabrication is rooted in its unique service proposition, which combines the latest technology, a flexible approach to service delivery, and decades of international market experience. This comprehensive service offering encompasses material supply, fabrication, and testing, managed by dedicated project managers, ensuring seamless and efficient project execution.

Enhancing Capabilities at Peterhead Base

The company's Peterhead base is a cornerstone of its fabrication prowess. Equipped with five workshops and specialist support facilities, the site can accommodate multiple projects simultaneously, boasting an extensive laydown and storage area. This setup not only facilitates onsite fabrication but also supports offsite delivery both locally and internationally, catering to a wide range of operations including onshore and offshore projects. From constructing overboarding chutes and moonpool covers to supporting the manufacture of the company's innovative Sea Axe subsea excavation system, JBS Group's fabrication teams are at the heart of its diverse project portfolio.

Global Reach and Diverse Industry Engagement

JBS Group's fabrication projects extend beyond its Peterhead base, with onsite teams currently engaged in significant projects at a major contractor's facility in Rosyth, and welders and fabricators mobilising to support offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. This global outreach is complemented by the company's diversified customer base, spanning the renewables, distilleries and maltings, and aerospace sectors, in addition to its traditional oil and gas clientele. The firm's ability to directly support the manufacture and deployment of its key products, such as blast and fire containment solutions and screw conveyor products, further illustrates its integrated capabilities and strategic approach to market expansion.

As JBS Group continues to push the boundaries of its fabrication services, the company's strategic growth, enhanced capabilities, and global market penetration underscore its position as a leader in multi-disciplined engineering solutions. With a focus on innovation, flexibility, and extensive experience, JBS Group is not just meeting the current demands of diverse industries but is also setting new benchmarks for excellence in fabrication services.