JB Hi-Fi Makes Southern Debut in Invercargill, NZ, Opening New Store at Invercargill Central

On January 19, 2024, a new chapter begins in the retail landscape of Invercargill, New Zealand, as JB Hi-Fi opens its southernmost store. This move is part of an ambitious expansion strategy that sees the electronics retailer making its debut at Invercargill Central, the city's premier shopping destination.

Answering the Demand

Tim Edwards, the Managing Director of JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, voiced his excitement about this development. He emphasized how the company aims to meet the strong demand from the Invercargill community and enhance the customer experience with a wider selection of products and a unique shopping experience. The new store is expected to contribute significantly to the local economy by creating 25 new jobs.

Integrating the Local Workforce

Store Manager Tony Keay shed light on the company's commitment to integrating the local workforce into the JB Hi-Fi family. He highlighted the rigorous training undergone by the local employees, equipping them to provide excellent customer service and offer a comprehensive range of technology products at competitive prices.

A Grand Opening with a Twist

To mark the grand opening, JB Hi-Fi has organized a unique promotional event, the 'What's in the Box' competition. This involves guessing the contents of a three-meter cube located inside the mall. With a prize pool worth over $5,000, the competition has sparked excitement amongst the community. The winner will be announced on February 19, marking a month since the store's opening.