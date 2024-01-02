en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Janus International Group Announces Board Reshuffle, Welcomes New Directors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Janus International Group Announces Board Reshuffle, Welcomes New Directors

Janus International Group, Inc., a global manufacturer and supplier of self-storage commercial and industrial building solutions, has announced a notable reshuffle in its Board of Directors. The changes include the election of Tony Byerly, Joseph F. Hanna, and Eileen Youds, significant industry leaders with expertise spanning security, finance, cybersecurity, and technology. Additionally, Roger Fradin assumes the role of Chairman of the Board, and David Doll takes up the mantle as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Board Reshuffle Follows Departures from Clearlake Capital Group

The appointments follow the departures of José E Feliciano and Colin Leonard from Clearlake Capital Group, a private investment firm that has partnered with Janus for six years. Their tenure saw substantial growth and value generation for Janus. Roger Fradin, the newly elected Chairman, acknowledged Clearlake’s significant contributions and expressed his welcome to the new directors.

New Directors Bring Wealth of Expertise

Tony Byerly, a Class III Director and member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, brings with him over 30 years of senior leadership experience in the security sector. Joseph F. Hanna, also a Class III Director but a member of the Compensation Committee, carries a background in business-to-business rental services. Eileen Youds, a Class II Director and member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, bolsters the board’s expertise with her background in technology, manufacturing, and education.

Janus Focuses on Integrating Technology with Self-Storage

Ramey Jackson, Janus’s CEO, welcomed the new directors and emphasized the company’s strategy to integrate self-storage offerings with innovative technologies like the Nokä Smart Entry system. This strategy aligns with Janus’s reputation as a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage commercial and industrial building solutions.

0
Business Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Stonybrook Capital Appoints New CEO to Boost International Presence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Barclays Sued in Class Action Lawsuit over Epstein Ties: Investors Urged to Join

By Aqsa Younas Rana

NetEase Inc ADR Experiences Stock Price Fluctuation Amidst New Gaming Regulations

By Muthana Al-Najjar

NMG Issues Shares to Pave the Way for Sustainable Energy Revolution

By Sakchi Khandelwal

RLX Technology Inc ADR's Stock Price Soars by 4.17% ...
@Business · 2 mins
RLX Technology Inc ADR's Stock Price Soars by 4.17% ...
heart comment 0
Aditxt Inc. Shares Tumble 24% Following Private Placement Deal Announcement

By Quadri Adejumo

Aditxt Inc. Shares Tumble 24% Following Private Placement Deal Announcement
Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Shares Surge Following Successful QIP

By Dil Bar Irshad

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Shares Surge Following Successful QIP
American Gas Association: A Century of Influence and Controversy

By Saboor Bayat

American Gas Association: A Century of Influence and Controversy
Predictive Oncology Amplifies Presence in Prestigious Events; CEO to Present at Biotech Showcase

By BNN Correspondents

Predictive Oncology Amplifies Presence in Prestigious Events; CEO to Present at Biotech Showcase
Latest Headlines
World News
A Reflective Start to the New Year: Mayor Yemi Mobolade's Six Months in Office
44 seconds
A Reflective Start to the New Year: Mayor Yemi Mobolade's Six Months in Office
Oversold Stocks in Healthcare: A Hidden Investment Opportunity?
46 seconds
Oversold Stocks in Healthcare: A Hidden Investment Opportunity?
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
1 min
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
2 mins
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
2 mins
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
2 mins
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
3 mins
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
3 mins
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
3 mins
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app