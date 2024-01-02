Janus International Group Announces Board Reshuffle, Welcomes New Directors

Janus International Group, Inc., a global manufacturer and supplier of self-storage commercial and industrial building solutions, has announced a notable reshuffle in its Board of Directors. The changes include the election of Tony Byerly, Joseph F. Hanna, and Eileen Youds, significant industry leaders with expertise spanning security, finance, cybersecurity, and technology. Additionally, Roger Fradin assumes the role of Chairman of the Board, and David Doll takes up the mantle as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Board Reshuffle Follows Departures from Clearlake Capital Group

The appointments follow the departures of José E Feliciano and Colin Leonard from Clearlake Capital Group, a private investment firm that has partnered with Janus for six years. Their tenure saw substantial growth and value generation for Janus. Roger Fradin, the newly elected Chairman, acknowledged Clearlake’s significant contributions and expressed his welcome to the new directors.

New Directors Bring Wealth of Expertise

Tony Byerly, a Class III Director and member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, brings with him over 30 years of senior leadership experience in the security sector. Joseph F. Hanna, also a Class III Director but a member of the Compensation Committee, carries a background in business-to-business rental services. Eileen Youds, a Class II Director and member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, bolsters the board’s expertise with her background in technology, manufacturing, and education.

Janus Focuses on Integrating Technology with Self-Storage

Ramey Jackson, Janus’s CEO, welcomed the new directors and emphasized the company’s strategy to integrate self-storage offerings with innovative technologies like the Nokä Smart Entry system. This strategy aligns with Janus’s reputation as a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage commercial and industrial building solutions.