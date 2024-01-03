en English
Agriculture

Janny MT’s Innovative Storage Methods: A Game Changer for Vegetable Growers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:07 am EST
In a bid to optimize their harvest and sales, vegetable growers worldwide are increasingly integrating strategic post-harvest storage methods into their operations. A leading player in this innovation is Janny MT, whose naturally controlled atmosphere storage technique is reshaping the way businesses handle their produce post-harvest. This method revolutionizes the preservation of fresh vegetables, extending their shelf-life for several months, while retaining the freshly-harvested appeal.

Reaping Profound Benefits

The Janny MT storage method is a panacea for many challenges vegetable growers face. It levels out production peaks, spreads out sales periods, and aids in preventing stock-outs. This enables businesses to maintain continuous sales even during winter months, a period typically characterized by a decline in fresh produce availability. Furthermore, it facilitates better planning of planting and harvesting schedules, effectively reducing production losses.

Turning the Tides for Vegetable Preservation

Vegetables like leeks, turnips, and beets, traditionally known to degrade after a month in cold storage, can now be stored for up to four months without compromising quality. This naturally controlled atmosphere preservation method is a significant milestone in vegetable storage, promising an end to losses at the end of the storage period and ensuring delivery of high-quality produce.

Seizing Market Opportunities

The strategic storage method allows growers to sell their produce at better prices during off-peak seasons, owing to less market competition. This, combined with the consistent delivery of high-quality vegetables, fortifies customer loyalty, effectively providing growers with a competitive edge in the market.

The adoption of Janny MT’s storage methods is not limited by company size or vegetable type. With the ability to accommodate over 20 different types of vegetables, these storage solutions offer a flexible and scalable approach, making them a strategic choice for vegetable growers aiming for business growth and sustainability.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

