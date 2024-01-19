Jane Kimemia: A Transformational Leader Driving Innovation and Social Responsibility

Leading with transformational vision and a purpose-driven approach, Jane Kimemia, CEO of Optiva Capital Partners Limited, has turned the financial company into Africa’s premier provider of second citizenship, residency services, and wealth management. Kimemia’s leadership, underscored by her rich twenty-year stint in the financial sector, has extended Optiva's services to include investment immigration and insurance products for high-net-worth individuals, courtesy of a recent partnership with Polaris Bank Limited.

Revolutionizing Investment Opportunities

Optiva recently unveiled a trailblazing product – Diaspora Investor Direct Investment (DIDI). This initiative, which aims to secure $5 billion in investments from Nigerians residing overseas, addresses the prevalent concerns of diaspora investors about potential fund losses due to fraud. DIDI offers a secure investment channel, demonstrating Optiva's commitment to innovation and security in financial services.

Commitment to Social Responsibility

Kimemia's leadership philosophy goes beyond profit figures, extending to community service and empowerment. Over 70% of Optiva’s workforce is female, a testament to her dedication to women's empowerment. In collaboration with the Lagos State government, Optiva has launched partnership programs aimed at enhancing maternal healthcare and reducing maternal mortality rates, thereby contributing to societal development.

Leadership Rooted in Personal Values and Impact

Kimemia’s leadership style draws inspiration from her personal values and a quest for significance that surpasses financial success. Her distinguished career trajectory includes executive positions at Standard Chartered Bank and Barclays Bank. She has been honored with an honorary doctorate in recognition of her contributions to society and alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By emphasizing the importance of empowering women and serving the community, Kimemia is actively shaping a business that not only thrives economically but also makes a positive social impact.