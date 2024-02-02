Jana and Capital Small Finance Banks Announce IPOs Set to Open on February 7, 2024

In a major development in India's financial sector, Jana Small Finance Bank and Capital Small Finance Bank have announced their initial public offerings (IPOs) set to open on February 7, 2024. Offering investors a chance to engage with the growth of these smaller financial institutions, the IPOs signal an important shift in the sector's dynamics.

Details of Jana Small Finance Bank's IPO

Bengaluru-based Jana Small Finance Bank has set its IPO price band at Rs 393-414 per share, with an aim to raise Rs 570 crore. The public offer includes a primary share sale of Rs 462 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 108 crore. Post the issue, the bank's promoter, Jana Holdings, will see its stake decrease from 32% to approximately 25%.

External investors including TPG Asia, Morgan Stanley's North Haven PE, Amansa Holdings, and others collectively holding a 68% stake will sell 10 million shares through the offer for sale. The proceeds from the IPO will be used to augment the bank's Tier - 1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

Capital Small Finance Bank's IPO

Parallelly, Capital Small Finance Bank has also set its IPO price band at Rs 445-468 per share, aiming to raise Rs 523 crore. Like its counterpart, this bank too will utilize the IPO proceeds to strengthen its core capital base and support future capital requirements.

Implications for Investors and the Market

Anchor investors will have the opportunity to participate on February 6, with both IPOs reserving shares for eligible employees, qualified institutional buyers, and non-institutional investors, including portions based on application size. The IPO shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful investors by February 13, and will commence trading on the bourses from February 14.

These IPOs represent significant developments in India's financial sector, offering investors a unique opportunity to participate in the growth of small finance banks and the broader financial ecosystem. The implications of these IPOs extend beyond the immediate financial gains, potentially fostering expansion and strengthening the financial positions of these banks.