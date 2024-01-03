en English
Business

Jaleja Products Launches ‘Stay Woke’ Line: A Fashion Statement for Social Awareness

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Jaleja Products Launches ‘Stay Woke’ Line: A Fashion Statement for Social Awareness

Jaleja Products, an innovative fashion brand operated by Lekan and Jacinta Parsons, has launched a fresh line of ‘Stay Woke’ t-shirts and hoodies as part of their Consciousness collection. The collection aims to promote positivity, optimism, and awareness of social issues among young adults, using one of the most universal languages – fashion. Each ‘Stay Woke’ item is customizable, showcasing a concrete graffiti slab font on 100% cotton, a testament to the brand’s commitment to durability and style.

A Stand Against Knock-Off Merchandise

Jaleja Products does not just sell clothes; they sell uniqueness. This is why they have issued a stern warning against knock-off merchandise. Besides the ‘Stay Woke’ line, the brand offers a wide range of products, including hats, mugs, stickers, iPhone cases, tote bags, and chef’s aprons, all available on their official Etsy or Spreadshop online stores. They encourage customers to stay updated with their latest arrivals through their Facebook page.

Embracing Sustainable Fashion

The brand has earned praise for its use of premium, sustainable materials. Jaleja’s variety of printed articles makes their products suitable for personalized gifts, especially for the New Year. Their focus on sustainability aligns with global fashion trends, where the emphasis is shifting towards environmental consciousness and a sense of community.

Capturing Consumer Attention

Despite challenges in capturing consumer attention online, with Instagram engagement rates falling by roughly 30 percent in 2022, Jaleja Products manages to thrive. The brand has successfully tapped into the power of authenticity, resonating with Gen Z and young adults who value individuality and diversity. Their ‘Stay Woke’ line is more than a fashion statement; it’s a testament to the power of fashion to drive social change.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

