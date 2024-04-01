Jaishankar Highlights India's Governance, Cites Micron CEO's Positive Investment Experience

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently underscored the transformative impact of good governance in India on the global investment landscape, particularly through the lens of Micron Technology's significant investment in Gujarat. Addressing young business leaders in Surat, Jaishankar reflected on India's evolving reputation as a favorable destination for foreign investment, a narrative strongly supported by the experiences shared by Micron's CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra.

India's Investment Climate Transformation

Jaishankar's discussion brought to light the country's decade-long journey toward improving its governance model, emphasizing the pivotal role of digital advancements. The narrative of difficulty in doing business in India is being rewritten, as evidenced by Micron's commitment to invest over USD 800 million in a semiconductor plant in Sanand, Gujarat. This reflects a broader trend of increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, buoyed by government initiatives and a conducive policy environment. The External Affairs Minister's remarks underscored the proactive approach of both the Gujarat government and the central administration in facilitating Micron's investment, showcasing a departure from India's past business reputation.

Micron's Leap of Faith in Gujarat

The decision by Micron to establish its semiconductor plant in Gujarat was not taken lightly. Highlighted by Mehrotra's positive feedback, the choice was influenced by Gujarat's robust manufacturing infrastructure and the central and state governments' readiness to support the project. This investment is anticipated to catalyze further investments in the sector, enhance indigenous manufacturing capabilities, and create a multitude of job opportunities. The construction of the plant, which began in September 2023, marks a significant milestone in India's ambition to become a leader in the semiconductor industry, with the first phase of the plant expected to be operational by early 2025.

Implications for India's Investment Landscape

Jaishankar's narrative and Micron's investment story serve as a testament to India's growing appeal as an investment hub. This shift is not only indicative of the country's improved governance and digital prowess but also highlights the potential for India to attract more global giants across various sectors. As India continues to enhance its policy framework and infrastructure, the Micron investment may well be a precursor to a new era of economic development driven by high-tech industries. This development augurs well for India's economic trajectory, promising a future where good governance and strategic investments converge to propel the country onto the global stage.