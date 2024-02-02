Jaguar Land Rover Hit with £3 Billion Legal Claim Over Faulty Diesel Filters

In a staggering turn of events, a legal claim, estimated at £3 billion, has been lodged against prominent car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The lawsuit, orchestrated by the law firm Milberg LLP, alleges that JLR equipped various vehicle models with defective diesel particulate filters (DPFs). These faulty DPFs, according to the claim, are responsible for frequent servicing, expensive repairs, and potential safety hazards for the owners.

The Impact on Consumers

Approximately half a million drivers who bought their vehicles either new or preowned after July 1, 2018, could be eligible to join this lawsuit. The possible compensation for affected individuals could range from £3,000 to £16,000, based on the Consumer Protection law. However, the final compensation figure will hinge on several factors, including the vehicle's price and the degree of harm determined by the court.

The Legal Process

The legal claim was filed with the High Court in March of the previous year. Milberg LLP aims to secure a Group Litigation Order (GLO) and is presently in the initial stages of the litigation process. The case is expected to last up to five years, with the legal team planning to provide updates every six to eight weeks. The entire litigation process is funded by a third-party litigation funder. This arrangement ensures that claimants do not have to bear any cost to participate, and in the event of the case failing, the funder will absorb the costs.

Recruiting Affected Claimants

As it stands, around 10,000 people have registered for the claim, and the law firm is concentrating its efforts on recruiting more affected claimants. Eligible models encompass the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar E-Pace, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Land Rover Discovery, Jaguar XE, Jaguar XF, Jaguar F-Pace, and Land Rover Velar. Prospective claimants can ascertain their eligibility through Milberg's official website.

James Oldnall, managing partner at Milberg, lambasted JLR for its decision to continue selling the vehicles without divulging the underlying issues and for subjecting its customers to potential risk.