Jaffna International Trade Fair 2024: A Symbol of Opportunity, Growth, and Unity

The 14th edition of the Jaffna International Trade Fair, a key platform for fostering business connections and contributing to socio-economic improvements in Northern Sri Lanka, is currently being held by Lanka Exhibition and Conference Services (Pvt) Ltd (LECS) in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Yarlpanam (CCIY). The theme for this year's event is 'Your Gateway to the North.'

Attracting Nationwide and International Participation

With its dynamic theme and vision, the fair has succeeded in drawing participants from both the local northern and southern regions, as well as international businessmen. This amalgamation of industry, commerce, and community development has made the Jaffna International Trade Fair a symbol of opportunity, growth, and unity for the Northern Province.

Continuing a Legacy of Impact

Since its inception in 2002, the Jaffna International Trade Fair has evolved into a world-class platform, garnering support from international partners including India, Canada, and Indonesia, and propelling the socio-economic growth of Northern Sri Lanka. Its sustained growth and impact are undeniable, with the 2024 edition anticipated to set new records in terms of sponsors, visitors, and exhibitors.

The Final Day Approaches

The fair, which began on January 19th, is set to conclude on Sunday. Over the years, the event has stood as a testament to the power of collaboration and community development, and this year's fair is no exception. As the final day approaches, stakeholders from various sectors are invited to partake in and witness the success of this transformative event.