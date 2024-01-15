Jacksonville City Council Plans Water System Expansion to Boost Economic Growth

The City of Jacksonville, in a move that anticipates future economic growth, is preparing to upgrade and extend its water system, focusing chiefly on the city's east side. The city council recently endorsed an engineering agreement with Benton & Associates to explore the prospects of enlarging the city's water capacity.

Addressing Strains on the Water System

Adam Fox, a Class A Water Operator with Benton & Associates, has flagged the current strain on the east end's water system, particularly during peak usage periods. The proposed expansion aims to alleviate this pressure, with plans for additional storage to cater to existing facilities. Among these are the Reynolds East facility, the prison, and the industrial park. The council's forward-thinking strategy is not limited to existing demands but is also designed to meet future business or industrial needs, ensuring a reliable water supply.

Utility Capacity: A Magnet for Large Industries

Adam Fox underlined the key role a robust utility capacity can play in attracting large industries to Jacksonville. As such, the council's proactive approach to infrastructure could provide a significant boost to the city's economic development efforts. This is not the only improvement on the council's agenda, though.

Additional Water System Improvements

Alongside the east side expansion, the Jacksonville City Council is launching a lead line replacement study and updating water mains. They are also addressing concerns about the aging Ranney collector well, installed in 1955, which is increasingly becoming a financial burden due to rising maintenance costs. There are discussions about enhancing raw water capacity, which might involve drilling new wells. These plans are set to progress concurrently with ongoing work at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, with more details expected to be discussed in future council meetings.