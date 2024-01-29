ITC Ltd Reports 11% Rise in Q4 2023 Net Profit; Announces Interim Dividend

ITC Ltd, a major player in the tobacco sector, has reported a significant 11% increase in its standalone net profit for the quarter ending December 2023. The profit has surged to Rs 5,572 crore, up from Rs 5,031 crore registered in the same quarter the previous year. Sequentially, the net profit saw a 13% rise from Rs 4,927 crore in the September quarter. Despite the boost in profit, ITC's share price witnessed a slight 1.20% intraday fall on the BSE, standing at Rs 450.00.

Interim Dividend and Share Performance

Adding to the positive financial news, ITC also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share for the fiscal year 2023-24, setting February 8, 2024, as the record date. Over the past two years, ITC shares have seen a substantial increase of 107%. However, there has been a 3.89% decline in the last week.

Consolidated Profit and Revenue Growth

Further, the company's consolidated net profit for the December quarter rose by 6.5% to Rs 5,400.51 crore. Its total revenue from operations also saw a modest growth of 2% year-on-year to Rs 17,651.85 crore. The EBIDTA, however, dipped by 3.2% for the quarter to Rs 6,024 crore, with an EBIDTA margin of 36.6%, marking a decline of 180 basis points year-on-year.

Segment-Wise Performance

The FMCG - Others segment reported a healthy 7.6% growth in revenue and a 2-year CAGR at 12.8%, fueled by categories such as staples, dairy, beverages, fragrances, personal wash, homecare, and notebooks. The Cigarettes Segment saw a modest 2.3% increase in net segment revenue and segment PBIT. The Hotels Segment turned out to be the star performer with its best-ever quarter, showcasing an 18% rise in revenue and a commendable 57% spike in PBIT. Despite facing challenges due to trade restrictions, the Agri Business excluding wheat and rice, managed to mark a growth of 14.2% in its revenue.

At present, ITC's market capitalization is Rs 5,61,560.18 crore. The 52-week high share price stands at Rs 499.60 while the lowest has been Rs 329.00. In terms of returns, the stock has delivered 121% over the last three years and 61% over the last five years, reflecting a strong position in the market.