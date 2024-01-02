Itau Unibanco Stock Price Wavers: A Look Into the Financial Giant’s Performance
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB), a significant entity in the Financial Sector and Banks – Regional Industry, witnessed a marginal dip in its stock price on December 29, 2024. Opening at $6.96, a 0.52% decrease from the previous day, the stock oscillated between $6.89 and $6.98 throughout the day, ultimately closing slightly higher at $6.99. The 52-week range for ITUB’s stock price has been noted between $4.09 and $7.05.
Performance Overview
Over the past five years, Itau Unibanco has experienced a sales drop of 2.25%. However, it has consistently maintained an average annual earnings per share of 27.34%. The company has $4.85 billion outstanding shares with a float of $4.81 billion. Both insider and institutional ownerships stand at 0.59% and 17.25% respectively.
Quarterly Report and Projections
The company’s latest quarterly report, released on September 29, 2023, revealed earnings of $0.19 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate. Itau Unibanco recorded a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. Wall Street experts project earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with a long-term EPS growth forecast of 11.50% over the next five years.
Key Metrics
The trailing twelve-month price to sales ratio is 0.52, with a diluted EPS of 0.64, predicted to reach 0.19 in the next quarter and 0.81 in one year. The average volume over the last 5 days has been lower than the year-to-date volume, indicating a relatively lower volatility in the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days. ITUB’s 50-day Moving Average stands at $6.17, and its 200-day Moving Average at $5.60, highlighting potential resistance and support levels. The company boasts a market capitalization of 33.66 billion, with annual sales of 54,889 million and an annual income of 5,753 million.
