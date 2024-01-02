en English
Business

Itau Unibanco Stock Price Wavers: A Look Into the Financial Giant’s Performance

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
Itau Unibanco Stock Price Wavers: A Look Into the Financial Giant’s Performance

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB), a significant entity in the Financial Sector and Banks – Regional Industry, witnessed a marginal dip in its stock price on December 29, 2024. Opening at $6.96, a 0.52% decrease from the previous day, the stock oscillated between $6.89 and $6.98 throughout the day, ultimately closing slightly higher at $6.99. The 52-week range for ITUB’s stock price has been noted between $4.09 and $7.05.

Performance Overview

Over the past five years, Itau Unibanco has experienced a sales drop of 2.25%. However, it has consistently maintained an average annual earnings per share of 27.34%. The company has $4.85 billion outstanding shares with a float of $4.81 billion. Both insider and institutional ownerships stand at 0.59% and 17.25% respectively.

Quarterly Report and Projections

The company’s latest quarterly report, released on September 29, 2023, revealed earnings of $0.19 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate. Itau Unibanco recorded a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. Wall Street experts project earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with a long-term EPS growth forecast of 11.50% over the next five years.

Key Metrics

The trailing twelve-month price to sales ratio is 0.52, with a diluted EPS of 0.64, predicted to reach 0.19 in the next quarter and 0.81 in one year. The average volume over the last 5 days has been lower than the year-to-date volume, indicating a relatively lower volatility in the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days. ITUB’s 50-day Moving Average stands at $6.17, and its 200-day Moving Average at $5.60, highlighting potential resistance and support levels. The company boasts a market capitalization of 33.66 billion, with annual sales of 54,889 million and an annual income of 5,753 million.

Business
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

