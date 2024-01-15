en English
Business

Italy’s SPiN Raises €1.63M to Democratize Space with Innovative Manufacturing Solutions

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Italy’s SPiN Raises €1.63M to Democratize Space with Innovative Manufacturing Solutions

Italian space-tech firm, Space Product and Innovation (SPiN), has successfully secured a €1.63 million seed funding round. The round was led by Galaxia, a prominent Italian Technology Transfer Hub, along with Obloo Ventures, Scientifica Venture Capital, and Innova Venture. This substantial investment puts SPiN on track to revolutionize the aerospace industry with its groundbreaking Multipurpose Adapter Generic Interface Adapter (MA61C).

Democratizing Space Through Modular Solutions

SPiN’s primary mission is to democratize access to space by making space manufacturing more accessible and affordable. By adopting a unique modularity-as-a-service approach, SPiN significantly reduces design, production, and integration costs and times for spacecraft manufacturers. Notably, the firm’s approach slashes design costs by 50%, production costs by 30%, and integration time by a year.

Investing in Future Innovation

The newly acquired funds will be utilised to facilitate the company’s scale-up, intensify its research & development efforts, and further qualify its hardware. With a total of €1.74 million raised to date, SPiN is well-positioned to bring about positive change in the space industry. The CEO, Ran Qedar, has expressed that the funding will accelerate their mission to transform the aerospace sector.

A Journey from Classroom to Cosmos

Founded in 2015 by Ran and Saish during their studies at TU Delft, SPiN has since joined prestigious programs such as the ESA BIC and Techstars. The company has reaped multiple accolades for its innovative solutions and is poised to make a significant impact in the global aerospace industry.

Business Italy
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

