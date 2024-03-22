Italy Launches Probe into Booking.com Over Alleged Market Dominance Abuse

Italy's competition watchdog, AGCM, has announced the commencement of an investigation into Booking.com to determine whether the travel platform is exploiting its dominant position in the market.

The probe focuses on Booking.com's treatment of hotels participating in its Preferred Partner Programme, with concerns raised regarding potential hindrance to fair competition in the online hotel brokerage and reservation sector.

Allegations of Market Manipulation:

AGCM's investigation centers on Booking.com's practices regarding hotels enrolled in its Preferred Partner Programme, suggesting that the platform's actions may impede competition in the online hotel booking market.

By allegedly favoring certain hotels over others, Booking.com could be limiting consumer choice and potentially driving up prices, thus adversely affecting both competing online travel agents and accommodation providers.

Booking.com's Response and Cooperation:

In response to the probe, Booking.com has stated its full cooperation with Italian authorities, including the Guardia di Finanza, which conducted searches at the company's Italian offices.

While expressing willingness to collaborate with investigators, Booking.com emphasizes its belief that competition concerns should be addressed at the EU level, aligning with existing regulatory proposals, rather than through individual country-specific investigations.

Potential Implications and Regulatory Landscape:

The outcome of Italy's investigation into Booking.com could have significant implications for the online travel industry and competition regulations. If found guilty of anticompetitive behavior, Booking.com may face regulatory sanctions and heightened scrutiny from authorities across Europe. Additionally, the probe underscores the ongoing debate surrounding market dominance and fair competition within the digital economy, highlighting the need for robust regulatory frameworks to safeguard consumer interests.