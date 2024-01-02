en English
Italian Market Embraces Digital Age: A Tale of Tradition and Innovation

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
The Gargano family, stewards of Gargano’s Original Italian Spice Market Co., are navigating their business into the 21st century. The family has recently repossessed their long-standing shop, initiating a series of innovations to modernize and rejuvenate their traditional business. The primary catalyst for this transformation is the revitalization of their online presence, led by the third-generation owner, Michael Gargano.

Introducing ‘The Spice King’

Michael Gargano, or as he is now popularly known on social media, ‘the spice king,’ is steering the family business into the digital age. Leveraging the power of social media, Michael has launched a campaign to showcase their unique spice blends and traditional cooking methods to a wider audience. He emphasizes the importance of embracing contemporary trends, particularly the digital ones, as essential for the survival and growth of the family business in today’s world.

Preserving Tradition while Embracing Change

While Michael is on a mission to digitize and globalize the family business, his grandfather, John Gargano, continues to oversee the day-to-day operations of their physical store. John, who took over the reins of the business nearly fifty years ago, is a testament to the enduring legacy and tradition of the Italian Market. Together, they represent a unique fusion of the past and the future, with one foot firmly rooted in their rich heritage and the other stepping boldly into the digital age.

A Vision for the Future

In an era dominated by online marketplaces and fast-food chains, the Gargano family aims to preserve the legacy of their traditional market while adapting to the changing consumer behaviors. Their goal is not only to sustain the prosperity enjoyed by previous generations but to extend it further by attracting new generations to the unique charm and quality of their spice market. They hope that their efforts will carve a path for other traditional businesses to follow, demonstrating that even in the digital age, there is room for tradition and quality to flourish.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

