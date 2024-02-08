Italian Luxury Barbershop Barberino's Opens First U.S. Salon in New York City

The spirit of Italian craftsmanship is making its mark on the bustling streets of New York City. Barberino's, a renowned Italian barbershop chain, has opened its inaugural luxury salon at 520 Madison Avenue, promising to redefine the grooming experience for discerning patrons in the United States.

A Taste of Italy in the Heart of New York

As of February 8th, the 70-square-meter space at the former site of The Art of Shaving is now home to the first Barberino's in the United States. The salon features three barber chairs and offers tailored services and products designed with the American clientele in mind. The opening week, from February 10th to 14th, will be marked by a special treat for customers: a complimentary Barberino's ultra-hydrating face mask and a tin of Venchi Italian Chocolate with any service.

The Art of Italian Barbering

Barberino's prides itself on combining traditional Italian grooming techniques with innovative practices, providing a luxurious yet accessible grooming experience. The salon offers a range of services, from quick trims for those on the go to extended services for those seeking a more relaxing experience. Each service is designed to cater to the diverse preferences and time constraints of patrons.

Leading the New York location will be an authentic Italian barber, ensuring the transfer of Italian barbering expertise to American professionals. This cultural and professional exchange symbolizes the brand's commitment to fostering a global community of barbering excellence.

A Homage to Heritage

The expansion to the United States is a tribute to the brand's roots, as the co-founder's great-grandfather was once a celebrated barber in Boston. To facilitate easier access and interaction with the brand, Barberino's has launched a dedicated website for U.S. customers.

Eric Malka, the strategic guide behind the brand's U.S. expansion, envisions an exciting future for Barberino's. "We aim to bring a taste of Italy to New York," he says, "blending old-fashioned charm with modern convenience to epitomize Italian craftsmanship."

As the sun sets on this historic day, the spirit of Italian craftsmanship finds a new home in the heart of New York City. Barberino's, with its luxurious yet accessible approach to grooming, promises to redefine the American grooming experience, one client at a time.