Italian Jewelry Masters Shine at the 53rd Watch and Jewelry Middle East Show in UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) takes center stage in the world of luxury and craftsmanship, hosting 41 Italian jewelry manufacturers at the 53rd Watch and Jewelry Middle East Show. From January 31 to February 4, 2023, the Italy Pavilion at the Sharjah Expo Centre will be adorned with the sparkle of Italian design under the 'Made in Italy' brand.

Spotlight on Italian Jewelry

Organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and Artex, in collaboration with the Italian Confederation of Craft Traders and SMEs (CNA), this event serves as a testament to the global allure of Italian jewelry. The UAE, as the third-largest destination market for Italian jewelry exports, offers an unrivaled platform for Italian craftspeople to showcase their esteemed artistry.

The Italian jewelry industry, distinguished by its style, creativity, craftsmanship, and originality, plays a pivotal role in Italy's economy, heavily reliant on exports. Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, Lorenzo Fanara, echoed this sentiment, expressing pride in the Italian jewelry's representation and acknowledging the sector's leading role in Italian exports to the UAE, valued at nearly EUR 1 billion.

UAE: A Strategic Market

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, underscored the strategic importance of the UAE for Italy's jewelry industry. With Italy standing as the third global supplier to the UAE, with exports worth EUR 918 million, the Watch and Jewelry Middle East Show presents a golden opportunity for Italian companies to connect with luxury-focused buyers and customers.

With the UAE's strong demand for luxury goods, and promising growth projections in this market segment, the ITA is poised to support Italian companies in maximizing their business impact.

Embracing Sustainability

In the UAE, sustainability is no longer an option, but a necessity. Growing consumer awareness is driving the jewelry industry towards sustainable, ethical, and transparent production and transportation practices, aligning with global climate goals. Italian jewelry exporters, ever-adaptive and forward-thinking, are embracing these sustainability trends, thereby enhancing their appeal in the UAE market.