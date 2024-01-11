en English
Italian Factory Workers’ Historic Struggle: A Beacon for a Green Industrial Revolution

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
The GKN factory in Campi Bisenzio, Italy—a bastion of industrial activity for decades—has transformed into the arena of a historic struggle. For over 900 days, the factory workers have been battling against a wave of layoffs and the looming specter of plant closure. Their determination has not only staved off termination but also ignited a beacon of hope for a novel industrial vision.

A Battle Born of Restructuring

The conflict began in July 2021 when the plant’s then-owner, the British multinational Melrose, announced a ‘restructuring’ plan. This move, disguised as an economic necessity, entailed the termination of 422 employees and approximately 80 temporary workers. The workers, many of whom had dedicated their lives to the plant, were not ready to succumb to this corporate dictate. United under the banner of FIOM-CGIL and backed by the Collettivo di Fabbrica, they contested their dismissals in court and triumphed, securing three months’ salary.

The Power of Solidarity

Yet, the fight was far from over. To resist the plant’s closure and keep the torch of their livelihood burning, the workers occupied the site and launched a permanent assembly. They garnered widespread support, both local and global, through solidarity campaigns. Financial contributions poured in, fortifying their resistance against the corporate giant. But the workers’ collective did more than just persist—they envisioned an alternate future for the plant.

A Vision for the Future

Breaking away from the traditional industrial model, the collective proposed to convert the plant into an eco-friendly facility. Their plan included the production of cargo-bikes and solar panels—products that are not only marketable but also crucial for the ecological transition. To fund this vision, they initiated a crowdfunding campaign, aiming to raise enough money for the cooperative ex-GKN For Future (GFF) to buy back or lease the plant. Despite additional layoff attempts by management, the collective remained steadfast in their mission.

As this saga unfolds, the GKN workers’ struggle has evolved into more than just a fight for jobs—it’s a quest for a sustainable, community-driven future. Their perseverance has won them backing from political entities like Potere al Popolo and the Communist Refoundation Party (PRC), which underscore the importance of community-based decision-making in production for ecological transition. While the future of the GKN factory remains uncertain, the resilience and vision of its workers shine as a testament to the power of collective action and the promise of a green industrial revolution.

0
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

