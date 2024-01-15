en English
Business

Italian Court Ruling Puts Jobs at Risk at Acciaierie d’Italia

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Italian Court Ruling Puts Jobs at Risk at Acciaierie d’Italia

In a significant ruling, an Italian court has given the green light to Snam, Italy’s gas infrastructure firm, to curtail gas supplies to Acciaierie d’Italia, formerly known as the Ilva steelworks. The verdict follows a legal complaint lodged by Snam over outstanding bills totaling 580 million euros ($627.5 million).

Gas Reduction and Potential Shutdown

Snam had already halved the gas flow to the plant in March. A further reduction, it cautioned, could lead to the complete cessation of the blast furnaces. This potential shutdown poses a threat to the jobs of the thousands of workers attached to the plant.

Government Intervention

The Italian government finds itself in a difficult position, seeking solutions to maintain the plant’s operations while respecting the court’s decision. The dual aim is to safeguard jobs and the environment. Negotiations are underway with ArcelorMittal, the majority owner of Acciaierie d’Italia, to facilitate a smooth exit from the company without sparking a legal clash.

Acciaierie d’Italia’s Challenges

Acciaierie d’Italia, which took over operations from Ilva in 2020, is the largest steelworks in Europe by capacity. However, it has been grappling with numerous problems, including financial difficulties and environmental concerns. The court’s decision, while it can still be appealed, adds to the company’s growing list of troubles and impacts the larger Italian economy and workforce.

Business Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

