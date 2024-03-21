Isuzu Motors to Produce Electric D-MAX Pickup Trucks in Thailand for Global Export

Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors has unveiled plans to utilize Thailand as a production base for an electric version of its popular D-MAX pickup truck.

The company aims to commence exports of the electric D-MAX from Thailand to various countries, including Norway, Britain, and Australia, starting in 2025.

Investment Plans and Research Commitment:

Isuzu Motors outlines its ambitious investment strategy in Thailand, with plans to allocate 1 trillion yen ($6.62 billion) towards research and development initiatives by 2030. This investment includes the establishment of a testing center to facilitate the development and testing of electric vehicles, underscoring Isuzu's commitment to advancing its electric vehicle capabilities.

Thailand's Role as an EV Production Hub:

The decision by Isuzu Motors to utilize Thailand as a production hub for electric vehicles aligns with the broader trend of auto manufacturers, particularly Chinese brands, rushing to establish EV facilities in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. Thailand's status as a regional auto assembly and export hub, traditionally dominated by Japanese brands, makes it an attractive destination for EV production and export.

Government Incentives and Industry Development:

Thailand's proactive approach to incentivizing EV production and adoption is evident through measures such as offering incentives, tax breaks, and other support to boost EV manufacturing. The government's goal to convert 30% of the country's annual vehicle production into EVs by 2030 further highlights Thailand's commitment to fostering a sustainable automotive industry.