ISMN Re-elects Alex Enebeli as President, Emphasizing Commitment to National Development

In the heart of Abuja, a significant event unfolded as Mr. Alex Enebeli was re-elected as President of the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria (ISMN) during their Annual General Meeting (AGM). The ISMN, a beacon for Strategic Management, Leadership, and Governance since its establishment in 2003, achieved Chartered status only a year ago, in 2023. The re-election of Enebeli signifies a continued commitment to the principles and objectives that the institute has been championing for over two decades.

A Call to Action

Demonstrating a profound understanding of the role and responsibility that comes with his position, President Enebeli addressed the gathering with a speech that challenged the status quo. He urged members of the ISMN to become catalysts for change within their respective organizations, a vital step in the journey towards meaningful national development. The president's words highlighted the potential strength that lies in unity, collaboration, and a shared vision for a better future.

ISMN's Collaborative Endeavors

Further underlining the institute's commitment to fostering development, Enebeli spoke about ISMN's ongoing efforts to collaborate with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). The objective is clear: to enhance performance across the board, thereby contributing to a stronger and more efficient Nigeria. The ISMN's initiative reflects its objective to create a ripple effect of positive change, beginning from within and extending outward.

Optimism for the Future

The founding president of ISMN, Prof. Austin Uwandulu, was also present at the AGM. He extended his congratulations to the newly elected council and expressed optimism about Nigeria's future development. Uwandulu suggested a future where Nigeria's green passport would be a symbol of respect and admiration globally, reflecting the positive changes brought about by effective strategic management and leadership. The AGM marked the conclusion of a series of events that included the induction of over 300 new members and fellows, and an annual conference.