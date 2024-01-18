ISBDC Welcomes Applications for INTAP Grant Program Benefitting Indiana's Small Businesses

Indiana Small Business Development Center (ISBDC) is welcoming applications for the Indiana Technical Assistance Program (INTAP), a pathway to professional services grants amounting to $15,000, aimed at bolstering the growth and innovation capabilities of small businesses across Indiana. The grants are designed to aid businesses in their expansion, tech advancement, and research and development initiatives.

INTAP: A Catalyst for Innovation

Andrew Carty, the Vice President of Small Business at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, has singled out INTAP as one of the ISBDC's most influential programs. He emphasized its critical role in fostering small businesses' progression towards the next level of innovation. The purpose of the initiative is to provide a financial boost to businesses that can demonstrate a project with a tangible positive impact, such as job creation or market expansion, and can be accomplished by the year-end.

Eligibility and Application Details

To be eligible for the grants, businesses must be Indiana-based, either already a client of the ISBDC or become one by March 1. The grants can be utilized to engage Indiana-based vendors for services encompassing app development, the introduction of new point of sale systems, the development of new technologies, or securing legal support for intellectual property matters.

INTAP's Impact Since 2017

Since its inception in 2017, INTAP has awarded grants to 250 businesses in Indiana, with a commendable 80 projects funded in the previous year alone. One such success story is Contango, an ag tech company based in West Lafayette, which leveraged the grant to develop software to optimize the supply chain for various commodities. Small businesses interested in benefiting from this opportunity can find out more by reaching out to the ISBDC or visiting their official website.